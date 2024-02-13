Murtala Mohammed: Still the Man to Beat, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

Every year, on February 13th, Nigerians pause to remember the death of General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, a man whose legacy continues to inspire and challenge us. It has been 48 years since his assassination, yet Mohammed remains the man to beat.

One of Mohammed’s most memorable moments came during the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in Addis Ababa on January 11th, 1976. In a bold and necessary statement, he proclaimed that Africa had come of age and would no longer be under the orbit of any external power. Mohammed warned that as a continental power, Africa should no longer take orders from any country, no matter how powerful. He emphasized that gone were the days when Africa would bow to the threats of so-called superpowers.

It is no exaggeration to say that Nigeria lost a great statesman when Mohammed died. However, the entire continent of Africa also lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history, and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities African leaders should strive to achieve.

We owe immeasurable gratitude to General Murtala Mohammed for his leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the interests of the Nigerian people and Africa as a whole. His life and works serve as an inspiration for emerging African leaders, who must strive to live by the personal and social values and standards he exemplified as a citizen, subject, and leader.

Mohammed’s legacy is one of courage, integrity, and a refusal to bow to external pressures. He stood up for Africa’s sovereignty and independence, setting an example for future generations. His words and actions continue to resonate, reminding us of the importance of self-determination and the need to assert our own interests on the global stage.

In a world where powerful nations often dictate terms to smaller ones, Mohammed’s message remains relevant. He showed us that we can stand tall and assert our rights, regardless of our size or resources. His vision of a united and independent Africa continues to inspire us to this day.

His legacy serves as a constant reminder of the values and principles we should uphold as leaders and citizens. Let us continue to draw inspiration from his life and works, and strive to build a better Nigeria and Africa in his honor.

As we reflect on the life and achievements of General Murtala Mohammed, let us remember his unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and Africa. Let us strive to emulate his courage, his integrity, and his refusal to bow to external pressures. May Allah Subhanallahu Wa Ta’ala grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.