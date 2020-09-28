MURIC urges S/West governors to recruit OPC members into ‘Amotekun’

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised the handlers of the South West security outfit ‘Amotekun’ to recruit members of the Oduduwa People’s Congress (OPC) into the security outfit.

MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, made the call in a statement on Monday.

“We advocate for the recruitment of members of Oduduwa People’s Congress (OPC) into the new South West security initiative code-named ‘Amotekun’.

“OPC deserves that preference because it was the only known militant organisation which confronted the military during the June 12 struggle.

“Their leaders were incarcerated on account of the just struggle for the actualisation of MKO Abiola’s high-jacked mandate,” he said.