MURIC to Atiku: Congratulate Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Supreme Court of Nigeria today affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election held on 25th February, 2023. Meanwhile the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the main opposition candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, to congratulate the winner, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 26th October, 2023, the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, implored Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to display Islamic brotherhood and political maturity by congratulating the winner.

According to MURIC, politics is over. The legal fireworks have come to an end with the final pronouncement of the Supreme Court. But we have a country to build and the time to do it is now.

“Both of you are Muslims and that is important to MURIC. First and foremost, you were both Muslims before becoming politicians. You must now join hands to heal wounds, to build bridges and to allay fears”, the statement said.

Referring the two political gladiators to the Glorious Qur’an, the group continued, “Allah wants Muslims to cooperate for the good of humanity, the advancement of homo sapiens and the fear of Allah. He warned us against coming together to commit sin and to transgress (Qur’an 5:2).”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

