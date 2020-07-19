MURIC raises alarm over “security breach” at its Lagos HQ

Share the news













An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has raised the alarm over what it called security breach in its Lagos headquarters.

MURIC raised the alarm in a press statement issued on Monday, 20th July, 2020. It was signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Director of the organization, Dr. Siddiq Okanlawon Uthman.

The group has also called on the Nigerian security agencies to do everything within their power to protect its office, its director and staff.

According to Dr. Siddiq Uthman, “A surveillance car with two dark skinned men inside parked opposite MURIC’s headquarters for more than 15 minutes (from 1 pm to 1.15 pm) on Thursday 16th July, 2020. The ash-coloured Camry car had a Lagos plate registration number AA 6… LKM at the time it was sighted. The car zoomed off immediately an attempt was made to accost the occupants. The full registration number of the car will be given to security agents if they request for it in order to avoid embarrassing innocent people. Shadowy figures have also been noticed around our Director’s residence.

“This is very suspicious particularly since there have been open and veiled threats to the life of the Director of MURIC in recent time over the Amotekun affair. A twitter handler directed a death threat at our Director around the 21st of January 2020. He referred to the MURIC Director as a cobra and added, ‘This cobra needs to be killed’. A certain (names withheld) used telephone number (withheld) to screenshoot the death threat from her whatshap status.

“At least two fake Islamic organisations have also emerged with statements calculated to blackmail and silence Professor Ishaq Akintola. But our Director has remained undaunted and focused on the mission to liberate Nigerian Muslims from the shackles of slavery, persecution and stigmatization.

“We hereby call on the security agencies to investigate the surveillance incident of last week as well as the death threats. We strongly believe that there is a connection between the incidents. They are not isolated. Neither are they circumstantial nor mere coincidence.

“We demand action from the security agencies. Waiting for a petition from MURIC after issuing this strongly worded press statement will be regarded as complacency and procrastination on the part of the security agencies. We are bona fide Nigerian citizens, law abiding and tax payers. We deserve to be protected.”

The statement further said, “The security agencies should no longer claim that they are unaware that the life of our Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, is in danger. A proactive step will be in the interest of this great country because our Director is a public figure and a religious leader with millions of followers spread throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria. We hope the security agencies know the implications.

“Nonetheless, we have full confidence in the power of Almighty Allah to protect our Director and staff such that nothing planned by enemies of peace shall affect them. The Glorious Qur’an has assured us that ‘Allah is the best protector and the best Helper (3:150)’ and that ‘Allah is the best Guard…(12:64)’.

“We therefore appeal to Muslims all over the country to remain calm and law abiding while maintaining vigilance because eternal vigilance is the price of freedom. We assure them that our Director will not be forced to go into hiding. Neither shall will he succumb to threats and blackmail. We will never sell Allah-given fundamental human rights of Nigerian Muslims for a pot of porridge. Not for material gains or for the lure of political positions. No retreat, no surrender.”

