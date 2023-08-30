MURIC lauds NAHCON on 2023 Hajj

Abdul Hassan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has lauded the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for successful conduct of the 2023 Hajj.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Executive Director, MURIC said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“In spite of all odds, the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) was able to airlift all Nigerians who successfully performed the 2023 hajj exercise. The last batch of 298 pilgrims, mainly from Kaduna State, was brought home on an Azman Airline flight on 30th June, 2023.

“MURIC gives kudos to the Chairman of NAHCON, Barrister Dhikrullah Hassan, NAHCON commissioners and the supporting staff for this humongous feat. The 2023 NAHCON team deserves encomiums because of the extraordinary challenges which assailed this year’s Hajj.

“Such challenges included, but were not limited to, feeding arrangements and accommodation which were all the responsibilities of agencies imposed on NAHCON by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“The ability of Dhikrullah Hassan and his team to successfully navigate around these hiccups underpins the indubitable expertise of the NAHCON officials to think outside the box and to solve emergencies both individually and collectively.

‘’There is no scintilla of doubt that the NAHCON chairman has brought his eight years’ experience as the chairman of the Osun Pilgrims Board to bear on the operations of NAHCON,” he said.(NAN)

