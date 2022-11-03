MURIC hails Fasoranti for endorsing Tinubu for 2023

by Emmanuel Mogbede

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for endorsing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the preferred candidate for 2023 presidential election.

MURIC said this in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola on Thursday in Abuja.

“The national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the preferred presidential candidate for Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

“The highly respected Yoruba leader gave his blessings to Tinubu on Sunday, Oct. 30 when the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress visited him at his country home in Akure, Ondo State.

“MURIC commends Pa Reuben Fasoranti for his sportsmanship and broadmindedness. Pa Fasoranti’s name will be engraved in letters of gold for ignoring the illogical, irrational and inexplicable choice of Pa Ayo Adebanjo who declared support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party

“We advise Pa Adebanjo to reflect on the events surrounding the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the role of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in confronting military totalitarians and, in particular, the sterling quality of Bola Ahmed Tinubu among NADECO’s dramatis personae,” he said.

Akintola added: “A major significance of Pa Fasoranti’s endorsement of Tinubu is that it is capable of uniting the Yoruba people, as Muslims and Christians will now rally behind him in a united front.”(NAN)

