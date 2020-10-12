MURIC hails Buhari for approving new salary structure for teachers

The Muslim Rights Concern has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving new national teaching policy.

The new policy raised the retirement age and service from 60 years to 65 years and from 35 years to 40 years respectively; established a special salary scale; provided rural allowance; increased science allowance; promised automatic admission and free tuition for children of teachers in their places of work; automatic recruitment for education graduates, etc.

The group’s director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday thanked Buhari for putting smiles on the faces of teachers in the country.

”The development as a significant milestone in the history of education in Nigeria. Nigerian teachers have never had it so good. President Buhari has raised their level with the new teaching policy.

“The brain drain syndrome which Nigeria has been experiencing in the education sector is most likely to come to a halt or reduce drastically

“With the Buhari initiative, Nigeria is gradually moving close to global best practices in the welfare of teachers,” he said.