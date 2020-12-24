MURIC felicitates with Christians, urges security agencies to protect places of worship

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Thursday in Lagos felicitated with Christians and urged security agencies to protect places of worship during the Yuletide.

“We felicitate with our Christian neighbours as they mark 2020 Christmas. We share with them the aura of festivity and wish them a merry Christmas, the group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said in a statement.

“In particular, our greetings go to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and all Christians in the country.

“We urge the security agencies to ensure adequate protection for places of worship and all law abiding citizens during the Yuletide,” he said.