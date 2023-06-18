MURIC congratulates YABATECH Rector, LUTH CMD

By Chimezie Godfrey The Lagos State Chapter of the Islamic human rights organization, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has congratulated the newly appointed duo of the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul and the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo.

The congratulatory message was contained in the press statement released by the Lagos State Chairman of MURIC, Dr. Busari Jamiu Muhammad Ademola on Friday, 16th June 2023.

The Statement reads:”We are extremely happy with the appointments of Dr Abdul as the substantive Rector of the prestigious Yaba College of Technology last Month by the federal government of Nigeria. The appointment is well deserved. Having worked with the first higher institution in Nigeria since 1993 and held many posts with distinctions, the new Rector is a proverbial round peg in a round hole. “While we were basking in the euphoria of the appointment of Dr Abdul as the Yabatech Rector, the news of the appointment of Prof Adeyemo as the CMD of LUTH was also announced by the federal government. Prof Adeyemo is a seasoned academia and professional medical administrator who has proved his worth. His appointment is a testimony to his hard work and dedication to humanity.

“As an Islamic human right organization, we urge the two appointees to be God-fearing in discharging their constitutional duties as the leaders of their respective institutions. They must see their appointment as a trust (Amanah) to serve humanity and to please their Creator. The two entities they are leading today have track records for decades, therefore, they must work harder to uplift the standard of the institutions especially in this era of digital world. “Lastly, we urge all members of Yabatech and LUTH communities to support the new Rector and CMD respectively in moving the two great institutions forward. Good leadership devoid of good followership leads to nullity. The Rector and CMD are human beings who are not infallible; hence, all hands must be on deck to support their administrations to achieve greater things for the betterment of Nigerians and humanity.

