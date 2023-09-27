MURIC congratulates Engr Oyekan on becoming President of Jamaatu Islamiyyah

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has felicitated with Engr Ashimiyu Adebowale Oyekan, for emerging as the new president of the Jamaatu Islamiyah worldwide. Engr. Oyekan was elected president of the prestigious organization three weeks ago.

MURIC’s congratulatory message was signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Wednesday, 27th September, 2023.

The full statement :

“One of the earliest Islamic organisations in Nigeria, the Jamaatu Islamiyah, has elected a Lagos prince, Ashimiyu Adebowale Oyekan. An engineering icon, Oyekan was elected three weeks ago.

“Engr Ashimiyu Oyekan was a former commissioner of Environment and Physical Planning in Lagos State. An independent civil engineering professional and civil engineering consultant, Oyekan was also a former Operations Manager, GTE International Incorporated, Milan, Italy.

“MURIC congratulates Engr Oyekan on his assumption of the leadership position of the Jamaatu Islamiyah. We also commend the organization for electing the most suitable person as its president. Jamaatu Islamiyah has found another Lawal Augusto.

“We have long known Engr Oyekan as a highly committed Muslim with cerebral leadership qualities. We have no scintilla of doubt, therefore, that he will take the Jamaatu Islamiyah to the next level where the dreams of its founding father, Alhaji Lawal Agusto, will be actualised.

“Finally, MURIC celebrates the entire Oyekan family of Lagos for sustaining a long tradition of Islamic culture within its progeny and for promoting the interests of Muslims and the religion of Islam in Lagos State in particular and in Nigeria in general.”

