MURIC condoles with Zulum on death of Isa Gusau

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum over death of his spokesperson,Mallam Isa Gusau.

A statement on Saturday issued by the

Executive Director, MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola revealed that Mallam Isa Gusau, the spokesperson of the governor of Borno State, died two days ago in faraway New Delhi, India, after a protracted illness.

“In a statement issued on Saturday, 13th January, 2024 by the Executive Director of the group, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC urged the governor to take Gusau’s death in the spirit of the philosophy of death in Islam: ubiquitous, unavoidable and a necessary end.”

The human rights organization also condoled the Shehu of Borno Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar El-Kanemi as well as the entire Borno Muslim Community.

Akintola described Gusau’s death as painful and a heavy loss. He also described the deceased as a devoted Muslim, a professional to the core, a humanist, an idealist and a principled family man.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and aljannah firdaus for Mallam Isa Gusau. He also prayed that members of the deceased’s family, friends and acquaintances will have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

