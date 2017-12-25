MURIC condemns killings during Christmas Carol

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned killing of four people around Nindem village in Kaduna state..

A lone shooter allegedly killed four people and injured eight others in an attack on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to military spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel I. K. Ekpeyong. The incident happened as the residents were holding a carol at the community square at about 9 pm.

MURIC described the killings as gruesome, barbaric and ungodly, adding, “Nothing in the divine scriptures teaches the shedding of human blood. In particular, people who are in devotion deserve special respect no matter the venue chosen for such religious exercise.

“We charge the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the endless bloodbath in Kaduna State to an end” MURIC Director Professor Ishaq Akintola said.

MURIC in the statement also wished Nigerian Christians a Merry Christmas. “It is our fervent wish that the relationship between us and our Christian neighbours continues to improve. We all need peace to go about our individual businesses. We therefore extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours.”

“We urge all citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity, political stability and economic buoyancy. We must also pray for enduring peace and work consciously towards achieving it, the statement said.