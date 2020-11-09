MURIC cautions Nigerians against protest

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has cautioned Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful against any new protest.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

“The attention of MURIC has been drawn to subterranean rumblings as precursors of demonstrations.

“We like to remind Nigerian Muslims in particular and all citizens in general that the last experience we had during #EndSARS protests was very bitter as it pushed the country to the edge of the precipice.

“Protests are legitimate as long as they are peaceful but the last one was hijacked, there is undisputable evidence showing that funds for the protest were provided by people who lack integrity and whose sources of income lack credibility.