

By Haruna Salami

Senator Isaac Gyang (Plateau North) has said the major concern of the people of the community over the recent “gruesome murder” of eight miners in Kuru community in Jos South Local Government is not only the killing of but the “trend of ambushing and killing of our citizens”.



Gyang came under Order 42 (personal explanation) to report to the Senate at plenary on Wednesday the “assassination” of eight miners in Kuru community.

“The concern from my constituency where the assassination of our citizens took place is not just that incidence, but there is a trend of incessant ambushing and killing of law-abiding citizens who are going about struggling to make a living.



“The insecurity in my constituency, which is affecting other parts of the country is a challenge that I will continue to call on government and security agencies to do all that is possible to address the situation.

