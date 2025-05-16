Murder of lawyer: Anambra NBA orders boycott of sittings May 20-21

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Anambra Chapter has condemned gruesome murder of its member, Mr Ifeanyi-Rolex Iloakasia.

By Chimezie Anaso

Iloakasia, a member of Otuocha Bar was killed alongside his client in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area as they were returning from court sitting in Ekwulobia High Court on May 15.

The NBA, in a statement signed by K.G. Abonyi, Chairman, Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra, described the mysterious attack as a “blatant assault” on the legal profession and the rule of law.

They said that the NBA, Anambra Chapter, was deeply grieved and aggrieved by the ‘senseless” killing, especially as the tragic loss of Awa P. Awa, former Vice Chairman of Ihiala Branch of the NBA, remained fresh in their memories.

Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra, directed all lawyers to boycott all court sittings in the state from May 20 to May 21 in protest against the murder of their colleague.

According to the lawyers, justice must be served, and we demand that the relevant authorities leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability.

“We appreciate the swift response of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra who promptly visited the crime scene for an on-the-spot assessment and directed the commencement of preliminary investigations into the murder.

“However, we urge the Commissioner of Police, DSS, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that the perpetrators do not evade justice.

“Speedy action is crucial in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this horrific crime,

“Too many lawyers have been sacrificed to insecurity in this state and the legal profession cannot thrive under an atmosphere of fear and insecurity,” it said

The NBA called on Gov. Chukwuma Soludo to revamp and strengthen security operations across the state to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.(NAN)