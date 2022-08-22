Murder of Islamic Cleric: Two soldiers involved will face military, civil laws – Army

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has said two soldiers arrested by the Nigerian Police over the murder and an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua will face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

The decision of the Nigerian Army was revealed in a statement on Sunday by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu.

He said, “The attention of Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai has been drawn to a publication by Premium Times dated 21 August 2022 alleging that the Nigerian Police in Yobe State have arrested two soldiers over the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua.

“The Sector, in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command is carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers. Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation, the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“This incident is highly regrettable given the Sector’s disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

“Consequently, the Sector wishes to commiserate with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promise that justice would be served accordingly.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

