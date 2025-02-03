Murder case: Absence of counsel to defendants stalls prosecution

Seven suspected kidnappers appeared before an Ilorin High Court on Monday over the alleged murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Seven suspected kidnappers appeared before an Ilorin High Court on Monday over the alleged murder of Mojisola Awesu, a student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

The Director of Prosecution, Ayoola Akande, said the deceased was allegedly lured to Ilorin, by one Happiness Adebayo and Timileyin Kolawole.

According to Akande, the victim was later murdered on Aug. 9, before her corpse was dumped at a refuse site in Ilorin.

“Adebayo and Kolawole are the prime suspects and were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and causing the death of the deceased punishable under sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.

“Happiness Adebayo and his parents, Adebayo Adeniyi and Bukola Adeniyi, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, causing the disappearance and destruction of evidence.

” This, is punishable under sections 167 of the Penal Code Law of kwara state, 2006.

“Adeoye Adeola, Lawal Aminat and Peter Bulus were accused of conspiring and dumping the corpse of Mojisola Awesu at a dump site along Wara road, Ilorin.

“This is punishable under the Kwara state Prohibition of Dealing in Human Parts Law, 2018,” he said.

The court could not hear their pleas because the principal defendants were not represented in the court.

In his ruling, Justice Ibrahim Yusuf, ordered the principal defendants to be remanded in correctional facility while the case was adjourned till Feb.24, for proper arraignment of the case.(NAN)