Murder: 2 accomplices on the run in Kogi – Police

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Police Command on Wednesday said two suspected accomplices in the murder of one Kehinde Ajayi by his friend are on the run.

SP William Ovye-Aya, the command’s spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the police were looking for the suspects for their roles in aiding a friend in the killing of Ajayi on July 24.

He said that the suspected ran away after learning that police were investigating the incident.

Ovye-Aya said that the police would not, however, rest until the suspects and all those connected to the murder of Ajayi were apprehended, tried and punished.

“We are strongly after them (accomplices) and we won’t rest until we catch up with them and bring them to face the wrath of the law along with the main suspected culprit, who is presently under our custody,” he said.

The police spokesperson also said that Ajayi was reportedly lured and killed by his friend who became jealous of him when he bought a new car.

He recalled that the killer tricked Ajayi to celebrate the new car in a location where he conspired with the suspected accomplices to kill him.

“They killed Ajayi that very day, July 24 and buried the body in the friend’s house in Felele quarters within Lokoja metropolis.

“But the bubble burst when the victim’s family reported his disappearance to us and we commenced investigations.

“The principal culprit, his very friend and master mind, were arrested and they began to talk about who assisted him in carrying out the act,” the spokesperson said.

Ovye-Aya said that investigations into the murder was on going to ensure justice to serve as deterrent to others.(NAN)

