Muraina, NIM president pledges to drive management standards, values

Maj-Gen (rtd.) Abdullahi Muraina, newly elected president, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), has pledged his commitment to delivering world class management standards and value to increase productivity at workplaces.

Muraina made the pledge at his investiture as the 23rd president and Chairman of Council of the NIM on Thursday in Lagos.

The retired Maj-Gen said his vision-embodied commitment was achievable by amongst others, maintaining a customer-focused institute with a strong partnering culture.

He added that his administration would appraise the impacts of the global business landscape in consonance with the NIM mission to remain that veritable change agent in strategic transformation of the country.

“It is my greatest delight today for the faith and confidence you bestowed in me as the president of our great institute.

“I pledge to serve faithfully by putting service above myself; focus on the vision and mission of the Nigerian Institute of Management in the quest to position the institute as the prime driver of management standards and values.

“An institute like ours must not rest permanently on its laurels and the need to innovate must be a constant for us all.

“Aggressive membership shall be our key driver in increasing the name recognition of our institute, and we need to reinforce management meetings at branch and chapter levels at regular intervals,” he said.

Muraina added that the institute, as its contribution to national discourse, would continue to place emphasis on the culture of selfless service, self-reliance, humility, patriotism and other virtues of nation-building.

“As a corollary, the federal government may need to actualise the ideals of compulsory military training or military service for all citizens of Nigeria as enshrined in Section 220 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.

Mrs Patience Anabor, immediate past president, NIM, said in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, the institute quickly readjusted and moved most of its programmes online and closed the 2020 financial year with a surplus of N38.39 million.

Anabor said the institute generated a total income of N418,645,635, foreign exchange gain of N706,368 and total expenditure of N380,958,716 for the year.

She added that some of her other achievements included a successful 60th anniversary celebration, the ground breaking and proper take off of the Ikeja building development amongst others.

“In furtherance of the military management training partnership the institute entered into with different arms of the nation’s Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army School of Medical Sciences, Ojo joined the ranks in 2020.

“I am deeply grateful to the management and staff of the institute for their commitment and dedication to duty and for ensuring that decisions of council were implemented to the letter and promptly too.

“My prayer for my successor is for the almighty God to give him divine wisdom and good health so that he will continue the good work of putting the institute first.

“It is my desire for members, management and staff of the Institute to give him and his team their full support and cooperation,” she said.

Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, Managing Director, 11 Plc, said as vaccinations were ongoing against COVID-19 infections, minds must also be fertilised with ideas and strategies that would take the nation through and beyond the pandemic.

“When we take the jab, remember to initiate and implement anti COVID-19 job growth and work improvement measures.

“As we sanitise our bodies and environments, we should sanitise our minds against negative words and conspiracy theories that tend to weaken the battle against COVID-19,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to socially distance themselves to prevent the spread of the virus, “let us also verbally distance ourselves from doubters of the infection and vaccination sceptics.

“The pandemic and its after effects are going to be with us for a long time and we need to come out with well thought out policies to address them.

“Fallouts that negatively impact on people, careers, compensation and safety should not be toyed with,” he said. (NAN)

