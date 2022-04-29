Multiple crash claims 2 persons in Lagos – NEMA

Two people have been confirmed dead following a multiple crash involving four vehicles in Lagos.

The multiple crash occurred at Odo lya Alaro located on the bridge linking Maryland and Ojota, Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident on Friday.

Farinloye said that the incident occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Friday morning.

He said that the crash involved an empty tanker with registration number FKJ-506XM, an articulated flat bed truck laden with metal coils, a grey coloured Toyota Camry with registration number ABC-261AJ (Abuja), a tipper with registration number T-12015LA laden with 30 tonnes of sharp sand and two commercial buses.

He said that the Tipper truck lost control while on speed and ran into the vehicles, thereby resulting in the multiple accident.

“Unfortunately, two adults (one female and one male) were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The male adult was handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) at the scene, while the female was taken by her immediate family.

“Several persons were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals by the FRSC ambulance and the Lagos State. Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the following responders were at the scene of the incident: the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), NEMA, LASTMA, FRSC, LASAMBUS and the Nigeria Police Force.(NAN)

