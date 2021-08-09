Muharram 1443: SOSG Declares Aug. 10 Public Holiday

By Chimezie Godfrey

Sokoto state government has declared Tuesday, Aug. 10 as a public holiday in commemoration of the Islamic new year 1443.

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal declared the holiday today after due consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

This was disclosed in a statement by the special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello.

According to the Head of Service of Sokoto state, Mal. Muhammad Abubakar (Mni), Gov. Tambuwal has approved the declaration of the holiday in line with the statement of the Sultanate Council of Sokoto.

He appealed to the Muslim Ummah everywhere in the country to pray for peace, peaceful coexistence and progress everywhere in the country.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...