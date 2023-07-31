Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

By Martha Agas

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has approved three more nominees for possible appointment as commissners in the state.

The approval is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor on July 27, submitted names of 16 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

According to the statement, the governor added the nominees after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

The nominees are Bashir Datti – Jos North LGA, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk- Pankshin LGA and Mrs Jamila Tukur – Qua’an Pan LGA. (NAN)

