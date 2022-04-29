MTN Nigeria pays N13.12bn dividend in 2021 at N8.57k per shareholding

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc., paid N13.12 billion as dividends to shareholders for Year 2021.

Its audited Financial Statement for the year released in Lagos on Friday showed that the company paid N8.57k per shareholding.

The statement also indicated that at its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), five directors were re-elected just as shareholders representatives were elected to the company’s Statutory Audit Committee.

Board representatives were also re-elected at the AGM.

Directors re-elected are Mr Mohammad Ahmad, Mr Andrew AIIi, Mr Michael Ajukwu, Dr Omobola Johnson and Mr AB Mahmoud (SAN).

Shareholders representatives elected are Mr Oye Hassan-OdukaIe, retired Col. Ayegbeni Peters and Mr Nornah Awoh.

Board representatives re-elected are Mr Rhidwaan Gasant and Mrs lfueko Omoigui-Okauru. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

