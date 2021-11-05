MTN Nigeria gets CBN approval for MOMO Payment Service

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc says it has received Approval in Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a application for the MOMO Payment Bank Limited.

This is contained in a notice signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Friday.

According to the notice, this is the first step in the process towards the final approval, subject to certain conditions as stipulated by the CBN.

The notice said that the decision to issue the final approval was firmly within the regulatory purview of the CBN and their rights and judgement in that regard will be respected by MTN Nigeria.

It read: “MTN Nigeria affirms its commitment towards the financial inclusion of CBN and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and continues to explore means whereby it can contribute to its fulfillment.

“While we look forward to the eventual grant of a final PSB licence, we will continue to communicate material information in accordance with regulatory obligations and guidelines,” it said.

MoMo is an acronym  for money which allows registered to perform transactions for customers.

It allows cash transfers for people who do not have bank accounts and ATM cards.  (NAN)

