MTN Nigeria get CBN approval for MOMO Payment Service Bankbe

November 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



MTN Nigeria Communications Plc says it has received Approval in Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a licence application for the MOMO Payment Bank Limited.

This is contained in a notice by the Company Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah posted on the website of the Exchange (NGX) Limited in Lagos on Friday.

According to the notice, this is the first step in the process towards the final approval, subject to certain conditions as stipulated by the CBN.

The notice said that the decision to issue the final approval was firmly the regulatory purview of the and their rights and judgement in that regard will respected by MTN Nigeria.

It read: “MTN Nigeria affirms its commitment towards the financial inclusion of and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to explore means whereby it can contribute to its fulfillment.

“While we look forward to the eventual grant of a final PSB licence, we will to communicate information in accordance regulatory obligations and guidelines,” it said.

MoMo is an acronym  for mobile money which allows registered agents to perform transactions for customers.

It allows cash transfers for people do not have bank and ATM cards.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,