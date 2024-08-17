MTN MIP 3rd cohort appeals for extension

The Third cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) on Friday called for an extension of the programme to benefit more journalists.

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Third cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) on Friday called for an extension of the programme to benefit more journalists.

Juliet Tontoye, the Vice-President of the 3rd cohort, MIP, made this request during an engagement with the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, A’isha Mumuni.

A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the MTN Media Innovation Fellows canvassed for an extension of the fellowship after the three-year pilot.

“When we share our experiences with our colleagues at our respective media houses, we realise that the programme’s benefits and impact are easier to experience than explain.

“In the past three months, MIP has been such an eye-opening journey, it is a fellowship every media professional needs to experience.

“MTN has been such a wonderful host and we know this costs millions of Naira,’’ she said.

According to Tontoye, the fellows believe that the programme will have a profound impact on their colleagues.

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Tobe Okigbo, revealed that the funds allocated to the MIP were initially intended to celebrate MTN’s milestone anniversary.

He said that the MIP was conceived in 2021, during MTN’s 20th anniversary.

Okigbo said that the earlier plan was to celebrate its milestone with a lavish party hosting different celebrities.

“However, the company took a different direction when our communications team pitched the idea.

“We want you to better understand the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the telecom industry.

“MTN then committed to instituting the programme for three years as a pilot, beginning in 2022,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) is an annual fully funded fellowship for 20 media practitioners in Nigeria spread across six months.

The programme enhances participants’ knowledge and skills in media innovation helping them navigate the evolving media landscape and leverage technology to create impactful media content.

Currently in its third cohort, the programme has successfully trained 40 fellows in partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University.

The training includes in-class sessions, industry visits to innovation hubs, a 5G Demo Day hosted by Huawei, a tour of MTN facilities and study trips to South Africa.

The study trip includes classroom sessions at the University of Johannesburg, visits to leading media houses in South Africa, the South African Institute of International Affairs and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pretoria.

It is to assess the gains and losses of the Nigerian-South African Bilateral Relations and the role of the media in Pan-Africanism. (NAN)