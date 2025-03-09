MTN launches ‘Go M.A.D’ campaign in Ibadan

MTN Nigeria, a telecoms service provider, has launched its ‘Go Make A Difference’ (Go M.A.D) campaign in Ibadan, to inspire Nigerians to take action for community development.

By Olatunde Ajayi

MTN Nigeria, a telecoms service provider, has launched its ‘Go Make A Difference’ (Go M.A.D) campaign in Ibadan, to inspire Nigerians to take action for community development.

Adebajo Onafowa, MTN Southwest’s Regional Manager for Customer Operations, spoke at the event on Saturday.

He emphasised that the aim was to celebrate local changemakers and encourage others to follow suit.

Onafowa explained that the initiative would highlight individuals who have made a significant impact by overcoming challenges in their communities and environments.

“MTN’s M.A.D initiative focuses on local changemakers, including small business owners, youths, and students, who creatively use MTN technology to make a difference,” he added.

According to him, the campaign will feature experimental events showcasing the potential small businesses can unlock using data and other MTN digital solutions.

“We believe in empowering Nigerians to rise above challenges and create something extraordinary.

“This is the essence of the Go M.A.D campaign. Digital solutions give people the power to make a meaningful difference in their communities,” Onafowa said.

Ifeanyichukwu Udom, Senior Manager of Sales and Trade Development at MTN Oyo Business Area, added that the initiative aimed to inspire people to take small actions that lead to big results.

“The Go M.A.D initiative is not just a campaign but a movement, a promise to charge Nigerians to make a difference, one step at a time,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured business networking, mentorship, dance performances, rewards, and giveaways for participants. (NAN)