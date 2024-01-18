MTN, Glo Debt Dispute: NCC puts phased disconnection order on hold

The Nigerian Communications Commission,NCC says it has put the phased disconnection order over debt dispute between MTN and Glo on hold.

According to a statement signed by Reuben Mouka, director of Public affairs, NCC the “phased disconnection order will be on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January, 2024.”

NCC said in the statement that it expects MTN and Glo to resolve their differences within the 21-day period.

Titled: “Re: PRE-DISCONNECTION NOTICE,” the statement announcing the grace period for the telecoms giants resolve their dispute reads: “On January 8, 2024 the Nigerian Communications Commission published a Pre-Disconnection Notice informing subscribers of the approval granted to MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. (MTN) to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) with effect from January 18, 2024 due to long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

“In granting the approval, the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network.

“The Commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the Commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for a period of 21 (twenty-one) days from today, 17 January, 2024.

“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period, the Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees. It is OBLIGATORY that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other licensees in the telecom industry keep to the terms and conditions of their licenses, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements.”

