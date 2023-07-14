MTN Foundation, UNODC, train Imo teachers on Drug Abuse

By Victor Nwachukwu

MTN Foundation, in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC), has trained secondary school teachers on proper sensitisation techniques for students on drug abuse.

MTN Foundation’s Manager for Business Growth and Connect Marketing Services, Princess Aloko, said in Owerri on Thursday, that the workshop was aimed at helping the teacher help their students, especially those aged 15 years and below.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the three-day workshop entitled “Unplugged “Training for Teachers” was supported by the Imo government and had resource persons drawn from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Aloko said the workshop, an aspect of MTN Foundation’s Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP), was necessary to professionally sensitise on the need to abstain from hard substances, alcohol and tobacco abuse so as to have a bright future while nipping crime and violence in the bud in the society.

She said that the workshop, targeted at 30 secondary schools across the country, would educate secondary school teachers on drugs, drug abuse and the application of knowledge gained to positively impact their students with a view to minimally reducing the intake of drugs and alcohol.

“ ‘Unplugged’ is an evidence-based programme with 12 sessions to prevent the use of tobacco, alcohol and hard drugs by secondary school children between the age group of 10 to 25 years in Nigeria.

“The programme is delivered by teachers in a class room setting and will be implemented for 30 teachers per state, who will receive three days training.

“As a business organisation, we are committed to helping children and young adults fight drug abuse and peer pressure, because we want them to focus on their careers and become the future leaders we expect from them “, she said.

Speaking, the State Commander of the NDLEA in Imo, Abubakar Wali, advised participants to pay attention and learn for the good of their students

He commended MTN Foundation and the UNODC and pledged the readiness of the NDLEA, led by retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, to continue building healthy partnerships in the fight against drug abuse.

A representative of the UNODC, Mr Jude Ikennye, told the participants to always remind the students about acquiring knowledge, skills, positive attitudes to enable them shy away from drug and alcohol abuses.

“ Skills will help the students think critically, reasonably and be assertively creative to avoid emotional thoughts that may lead them to drug intake, violence and crime “, he said.

Also, Principal of the Government Secondary School, Owerri, Mr Stephen Chukwujindu , commended MTN Foundation for organising the enlightenment programme for teachers in the state and promised to ensure application of the lessons taught.

One of the teachers, of the Emmanuel College, Owerri, Mr Christopher Nkwopara, described the workshop as “ideal, timely and very important”.

He added that when applied, it would , to a large extent, disabuse the minds of students from abuse of drugs, alcohol and drug related substances. (NAN)

