MTN Foundation spends N3bn on undergraduate scholarships

The MTN Foundation says it has spent about N3 billion on scholarships for less privileged undergraduate students and students living with disabilities in the country.

The Director of the Foundation, Mr Reginald Okeya, disclosed this on Thursday at the Scholarship Award ceremony in Port Harcourt.

Okeya said that the fund was part of the company’s corporate social investment, which has been running for more than 10 years.

“Every year, the foundation sets aside a certain amount of money for scholarship funding for the less privileged, the blind and other students living with disabilities.

“The programme is segmented into batches, today’s batch captured over 300 undergraduate science students, including the blind and other physically impaired undergraduates.

“The total scholarship package is the sum of N200,000 per semester for each of the beneficiaries.

“Beneficiaries continue to get the money, as long as they maintain a minimum standard Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.4. in their respective field of study until graduation,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Thank-God Otopka, Regional Operator, General Manager -South, urged the beneficiaries to be committed in their academic pursuit.

He advised them to take advantage of the scholarship to better their lives and the society, adding that they should shun activities capable of changing their positive academic trajectories.

On his part, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedum Mmon lauded MTN for considering the less privileged and the vulnerables.

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Olomo, Director, Quality Assurance, the commissioner charged beneficiaries to see themselves as special candidates having successfully completed the scholarship requirements.

He urged them to take advantage of the opportunity to build a career path for themselves.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries lauded the foundation and promised to continue to explore other opportunities provided by the foundation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, and a University of Port Harcourt representative, were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.(NAN)

