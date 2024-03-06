MTN Foundation earmarks N600m for 1,000 women entrepreneurs

Favour Lashem
The MTN Foundation, on Tuesday in Lagos, said that N600 million would be invested in the second phase of its MTN Y’ellopreneur initiative for 1,000 women.

The Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, made this known at the opening and launch of the offer application for the second Phase of MTN Y’ellopreneur initiative, with the theme: ‘Supporting Women in Business  for a Brighter Tomorrow’.

Sanya said that Y’ellopreneur initiative seeks to contribute to the reduction in women unemployment and advance women development in entrepreneurship through capacity building to enhance their entrepreneurial  abilities.

She said it is  also to establish some of the female entrepreneurs  with small business loans, grants  and advisory  support service  for sustainability.

Sanya said that the second phase of the initiative  would admit five-week entrepreneurial skills and masterclass training for 1,000 female entrepreneurs.

’’Out of the N600 million earmarked to be invested, 150 women will have access to N450 million for equipment loan.

‘’Each successful participant will have access  to equipment  loan support of up to N3 million, the loan value is subjected to 2.5 per cent flat interest  rate.

“Upon repayment  of the loan, the sum of N112,500,000 will be refunded as grant  to the Y’ellopreneur

‘’There  is 36 months payment period and refund of 25 per cent loan amount as grant upon completion  of the loan,’’ she said.

She said that the concept of the Y’ellopreneur is designed to target female entrepreneurs in medium enterprise group with minimum of SSCE education and display passion and commitment to self employment.

According to her, the applicant  should run an existing business of two years and above in  manufacturing, processing,  agriculture, ICT,  digital services,  waste management and energy generation.

She said that  the focus was on business  that source most of the raw materials locally.

According to Sanya, the drivers of the initiative is that gender  inequality is a major  cause and effect of hunger and poverty.

She said that continued involvement of women in entrepreneurship  and business management would help to provide income for their families and surely contribute to the socio economic  development  of Nigeria.

According to her, the initiative  will  contribute  to bridging the entrepreneurship skill gap and enhance women self employment, in line with federal government’s development  agenda.

Also speaking, Mrs Ashatu Sadauki, Director, MTN Foundation, said, “women around the world face deeply rooted obstacles   against achieving their potential at work and other aspect of lives and sadly Nigeria is not  excluded.”

Sadauki said that the  Y’ellopreneur initiative  by MTN would contribute to reduction of female unemployment.

She said it would also advance women development, skill training designed to improve their entrepreneurial  skills and establish entrepreneurs  with small business and grant.

”I must confess I am gratified that MTN is demonstrating continued commitment by supporting women in Nigeria through  continued  implementation  the MTN Y’ellopreneur  initiative.”

The Lagos State  Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ms Bolaji  Dada, expressed excitement over the Y’ellopreneur  initiative, saying it is in line with the state government’s  strategic  plans on women development and poverty alleviation.

Dada said that Lagos state has 20 skills acquisition centres and so far turned out many graduates. (NAN)

