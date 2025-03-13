MTN collaborates LASG to inaugurate innovative MyLagosApp

The MTN Group in partnership with the Lagos State Government (LASG) has inaugurated an innovative mobile application, MyLagosApp, aimed at boosting productivity

By Stellamaris Ashinze and Oluwatope Lawanson

The MTN Group in partnership with the Lagos State Government (LASG) has inaugurated an innovative mobile application, MyLagosApp, aimed at boosting productivity, connectivity and transforming the lifestyles of Lagos residents.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MTNN, Mr Karl Toriola, said at the app’s official inauguration in Lagos that it was designed to provide a one-stop centre for information, services, entertainment and hospitality.

Toriola added that it would also provide a one-stop centre for e-governance and other essential needs of residents and visitors to the state.

He said that the app was a transformative solution that would support individuals and residents of Lagos to go about their daily lives with ease.

“This app will provide access to a wide range of services including making reservations at restaurants, accommodation, library, transportation, water transportation, e-governance, and other essential services.

“This app is designed to make life easier for residents and visitors to Lagos, and to promote productivity and efficiency in the state.

“Economies in the world are driven by productivity, and every technological innovation that happens actually drives the productivity of these economies and increases the wellbeing of societies and their financial capabilities.

“The deputy governor actually educated me that mega-cities have population of 10 million, and populations above that are hyper-cities to which Lagos belongs at 20 million population and above.

“So, it is with great pride that this great child is being supported by MTN and of course, Lagos State. The ambition of the states is limitless. We will become the most important city in Africa, as has been mentioned,” the MTN boss said.

He said that according to some statistics a few years ago, the economy of Lagos state was larger than that of the whole country of Kenya.

Toriola said that MTN was very proud to be at the forefront of productivity in Nigeria, with a national broadband penetration of 90.1 per cent.

According to him, MTN is continuously optimising infrastructure for the country and for Lagos State in particular, disclosing that the state accounts for about a quarter of the traffic that MTN carried in Nigeria.

“We have also committed to planting deep and permanent roots in Lagos State and in Nigeria. We are Nigerian,” he said.

According to him, MTNN has acquired a piece of land in Eko Atlantic and commenced the design phase of the project to build its head office there.

Toriola said that the organisation was building West Africa’s largest data centre, adding that it would be the most advanced data centre in the entire West Africa.

“So, we’re very proud of the position that we’ve taken in this space. In Nigeria, we still have a lack and shortage of high-scale tech data.

“This is one of MTN’s priorities to continue to partner with governments across board,” Toriola stressed.

He commended the Lagos State Government for its vision and commitment to leveraging technology to improve the lives of its citizens.

According to him, MTN is proud to partner with the state government to inaugurate the app, which, he described, as a game-changer for Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

At the Fireside Chat, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that the robust app would support the state’s transportation policy and its multimodal approach to resolving transportation issues.

Osiyemi said that the sector would leverage on the data and feedbacks provided by the app to improve the state’s transport system.

Aisha Mumuni, Chief Digital Officer, MTN, said that the organisation would always provide seamless connectivity for the state’s growing population in spite of the power challenge.

Mumuni said that MTN worked with governments and other stakeholders to build things that people needed, while calling for collaboration to promote digital literacy.

She added that with the inauguration of the app, MTN had demonstrated its commitment to investing in Nigeria and promoting the development of the country’s digital economy.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said that Lagos State produces over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Wahab noted that management of these waste was a problem in Lagos and the app could be used for advocacy, enforcement and regulating waste management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the app is designed to provide a platform for residents to access essential services and information, as well as to promote productivity and efficiency in the state. (NAN)