MTN Champs: Efetobore completes sprint double, Oyibu shines in girls’ 200m final

By Usman Aliyu

Sophia Efetobore on Saturday dominated the senior women’s 200 meters of the final of the MTN Champs Athletics season 3 in Benin.

Efetobore completed her sprint double with a time of 23.72s; Jane Onyeneho, 24.58s and Janet Adesiyan, 24.90s, who came second and third positions .

The athletics classics were concluded in spectacular fashion, with thrilling races in the 200m, 800m, 4x100m, and mixed 4x400m relays at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Success Oyibu stole the show in the junior girls’ 200m, storming to a personal best of 23.71s to claim the title.

Oyibu edged out Perezide Sigah, 24.24s and Vivian Iyamu, 24.30s to secure gold, adding to her silver in 100 metres.

In the men’s category, David Akhalu delivered a personal best of 21.29s to win the junior men’s 200m, narrowly beating Wilfred Awonusi, 21.34s and Eniola Shiro, 21.35s in a tight finish.

The senior men’s 200m final saw Lucky Daje blaze through in 21.09s, ahead of Emmanuel Ojeli, 21.28s and Augustine Ezuruike, 21.53s.

In the senior men’s 800m, Hamid Sambo clocked a season’s best of 1:51.64, finishing ahead of Adedokun Ayobami, 1:52.12s and Temitope Karounwi, 1:52.73s.

For the senior women’s 800m, Rhoda Adisa surged ahead early, crossing the line in 2:06.21s for gold.

Fatimah Adebayo, 2:12.05s and Adeyinka Mulero, 2:16.55s completed the podium.

In the junior boys’ 800m, Olaitan Ayomide broke the 2-minute barrier with 1:57.89s, outpacing Samson Tebowei, 1:59.97s and Solomon Okundaye, 2:00.16s.

The junior girls’ 800m saw Kehinde Olude dominate with a winning time of 2:17.31s, well ahead of Precious Orogun, 2:49.14s and Favour Dio, 2:51.17s.

In the youth boys’ 800m, Chukwueweniwe Olisa Emmanuel edged Nwabueze, 2:03.41s to claim gold in 2:03.37s, while Emmanuel Umeadiz 2:05.59s, secured bronze.

Elisha Agape clinched gold in the girls’ 800m, clocking a personal of 2:14.90s ahead of Mary Edeh, 2:16.48s and Esohe Ugbo, 2:29.88s. (NAN)