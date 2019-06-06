MTN Champions 2019 Y’ello Care events commence

To drive home its commitment to improving Nigerians lives, from June 3rd to June 23rd 2019, the staff of MTN Nigeria will focus their efforts on the annual 21 Days Of Y’ello Care campaign. This is a volunteer initiative where all staff across the country will collaborate in various goodwill projects aimed at supporting and enabling the communities around them.

The campaign which is in its 13th year is tagged “Creating a better future for our youth” is a followup to last year’s theme, “Creating A Brighter Future” and was birthed to entrench the MTN’ers (MTN staff) commitment to improving lives.

Staff across the country have begun heading out of their various offices to carry out laudable projects like the launch of e-libraries in Lagos and other states. On the 8th of June, which is also the “global wellness day” staff in different regions of Nigeria will take to the streets for a walk to create awareness on how apps and devices can be used to monitor health and wellness. Another walk targeted at spreading the word about mental awareness in Nigeria will hold on the 20th of June 2019 in all regions of Nigeria.

A grand show and presentation will happen on the 23rd of June 2019. This day coincides with the Y’ello Career day. On this day, the outstanding staff of the company will be rewarded for distinguishing themselves at their work.

Another highlight will be the closing ceremony, where award the Y’ello Care Hackathon winner will be awarded. The Hackathon is a new introduction to the initiative activities and is in partnership with Government-owned skills and acquisition centres around Nigeria. The winner will get their solution added to the MTN list of mobile-friendly solutions and rights to it plus mouth-watering gifts.

You can follow updates on this awesome initiative by MTN’ers by following the hashtags #YelloCare and #BrighterLives