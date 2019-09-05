MTN board condemns violence against Nigerians, other countries in South Africa

The Board of MTN Nigeria on Thursday  condemned  the recent   xenophobic attacks and violence  perpetrated against Nigerians and other nationalities in South Africa.

The Chairman of the board, Mr Ernest Ndukwe,  also condemned  the reprisal attacks  against some of the companies  owned by South Africa   in Nigeria in recent times.

Ndukwe said this  in  a  statement released by  Mr Onome Okwah, MTN Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations and  made available to newsmen in Lagos.

“Violence cannot and must never be acceptable and we must reject it in the strongest terms possible.

“We offer our profound sympathies to all those affected and urge all stakeholders and communities in Nigeria, South Africa and other countries, to act with restraint, and to work collaboratively to address these issues.”

Ndukwe called for collaboration for sustainable economy growth.

“Our future as a continent will be built on enhanced connections and greater integration economically, culturally and politically. It is in all of our interests to work together,” he said. (NAN)

