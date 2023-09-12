MSMEs to deliver interventions for 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 States, FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A group of partners in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) space is set to execute various MSME-focused interventions, targeting 1.3 million beneficiaries across 17 States and the FCT.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja

Abiola said that the MSME’s interventions was part of their efforts to complement the Federal Government’s drive to improve the economy and create more jobs

He said the MSME and Job Creation Unit of the Vice President’s Office which was coordinating the interventions disclosed that the interventions were geared towards ensuring the realisation of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to job creation.

The director also said that the interventions were expected to ensure the success of the Federal Government’s economic diversification with the MSMEs playing critical roles.

Abiola stated that the interventions which were to be completed in 17 states and FCT were shared centres for MSMEs providing four markets with 300kva Solar Panels and mini grids.

This, according to him, will provide eight hours of electricity a day to six Fashion Hubs and 2 Furniture Clusters.

Abiola said: ” Other interventions are for car painting/ drying hubs and cold rooms for sea food storage among others.

” Following vice president Kashim Shettima’s directives on the speedy execution of the projects, five of the interventions will be completed and delivered by December 2023.

” 12 other interventions are scheduled for completion before December 2024.

“The states to benefit from the interventions include; Abia, Rivers, Jigawa, Benue, Borno, Lagos, Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto, Enugu, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Yobe, Ondo, Osun, Bayelsa, Imo and FCT.”

He said the MSME partners collaborating with the Office of the vice president to execute the interventions include; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Abiola said: ” Others are: Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Bank of Industry (BOI).

“Also among the partners are the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).”

Similarly, he said that the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were among the partners. (NAN)

