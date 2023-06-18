Mrs Tinubu hails NAOWA, pledges to enhance status of women

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has promised to promote endeavors that would project and enhance the status of women in Nigeria.

The First Lady, who was represented by Prof. Nora Daduut, made the pledged at the public presentation of a book titled “Strengthening the NAOWA Narrative”, on Saturday in Abuja.

The book was authored by Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Tinubu commended Mrs Yahaya for her resilience and wisdom in writing the book, saying it was another giant step in chronicling events of army officers’ wives.

She expressed delight that the work came from the women folk, saying it had increased the need for women to continue to document their journey, experiences and accomplishments.

According to her, the well researched book came at a time when a lot of people had almost lost interest in writing and paying attention to history.

“You have not just added to the body of knowledge in Nigeria, you have renewed our interest in writing and documentation.

“It is my own opinion that this will go a long way in enriching the lives of not only members of NAOWA, but lives of our young ones who will appreciate this piece of work as a good resource in shaping their decisions and choices that they make.

“I congratulate you, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya and your association.

“It is my prayer that you will continue to grow in strength, in wisdom and vision to the glory of our dear country.

“I want to assure you that my office would not relent in promoting endeavors that will project and enhance the status of women in Nigeria,” she said.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, commended his wife for putting the idea together while at the same time providing support for him in discharging his duties.

Yahaya said the activities of NAOWA were centered in human capital development, especially women, youth, children and venerable persons and groups in barracks and the larger society.

He said the book was also centered on NAOWA as an organisation gleaming from the past experiences with some practical aspect of leadership.

According to him, it highlights the experiences garnered by the writer as she rose to the various stages and levels of NOWA from unit to brigade to division level, and now leadership position as the president.

Yahaya said leadership was always a challenging task, especially in NAOWA that was also made-up of diverse mix of people with different backgrounds, competencies and experiences.

“I therefore commend the author for successful leadership of the association so far and also for putting her thoughts to paper, which could serve as a guide to many including upcoming members.

“I believe the book is an interesting read as it gives insights into the association, its focus, aims and objectives.

“Furthermore, the principle of successful leadership, as well as many other lesson highlighted in the book, would help propel the minds of leaders towards optimal performance and achievements of leadership goals on the whole,” he said.

The author of the book, Mrs Yahaya said she wrote the book to appreciate the efforts of past leaders of NAOWA, inspire the present members and lay an enduring foundation for the future leaders.

She said the desire to impart lives especially the youth was another motivating factor that encouraged her to pen down her thoughts.

According to her, reading is a must have skill for effective leadership, adding that the book was aimed at boosting reading culture.

“The desire to write this book started when I attended a workshop comprising of participants from all military officers wives associations and in the course of the workshop, we were asked during an icebreaker exercise to mention our heroes and role models.

“Surprisingly, all of us, including myself here, were calling names such as Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Margaret Thatcher, and the rest of them.

“None of us mentioned any of the founding mothers of our various associations.

“That incident opened my eyes to the fact that the many heroic achievements and legacies of our founding mothers are not appreciated by many of us and therefore they have remained unsong heroines.

“Therefore, the book “Strengthening the NAOWA Narratives” is an attempt to recognise and celebrate NAOWA heroines who have made giant strides in the advancement of human capital and structural developments,” she said.

The Book Reviewer, Prof. Asabe Usman of Uthman Danfodio University Sokoto, described the book as a master piece and must read for all.

Usman said the book was written in simple language in spite of the author’s literary prowess with a view to communicate understanding to the readers.

She said the book was also borne out of the selfless nature of the author, adding that it was her desire to leave a legacy as a guide for her successor.

She said the pieces of advice packed in the book would be useful for both NAOWA and non-NAOWA members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book presentation had in attendance a number of prominent members of the society from government, business and military circles.

The Chief Launcher was the Alhaji Samad Rabiu while the former first lady and founder of NOAWA, Mrs Maryam Abacha, representative of States governors, past army chiefs and past presidents of NAOWA were in attendance.

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs as well as top serving and retired military officers graced the occasion. (NAN)

