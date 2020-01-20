Mrs Oyetola vows to eradicate female genital mutilation in Osun

The wife of Osun governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, on Monday pledged to sustain the fight against Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) in the state until the practice was completely eradicated.

Oyetola made the promise during the FGM sensitisation programme organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun.

The governor’s wife said efforts would be made to ensure that FGM was completely eradicated in the state.

According to her, the practice is very dangerous while various studies have shown that lots of female children and women have lost their lives after being subjected to FGM.

She said FGM offers no benefits to women, their family and their respective societies, adding that the practice was based on ignorance.

“We are all going to fight against female genital mutilation and I am going to lead the fight because the practice must be stamped out of this state.” Oyetola said

She stated that a law was enacted through the effort of her predecessor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, banning the practice of FGM in the state.

Oyetola commended the collaborative efforts of some communities in the state which had already abandoned the practice.

The wife of the governor promised to build on the legacy of her predecessor, adding that programmes put in place to eradicate FGM by her would be continued to put a stop to the practice in the state.

Oyetola said that her foundation, ‘IleriOluwa Development Initiative,’ would continue to intensify efforts and take the campaign to all parts of the state.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Osun Director of the National Orientation Agency, Mrs Yomi Olasinde, said the agency and UNICEF had put machinery in place to ensure that the practice was totally eradicated in the state and Nigeria at large.

Olasinde commended the efforts of UNICEF in sponsoring the fight against FGM and also reaching out to people at the grassroots.

She implored all residents of the state to shun the practice because of its social, medical and legal implications (NAN)