Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka (née Gowon) is dead

Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka, elder sister to General Yakubu Gowon, died 3rd August 2022.

Wife to the Late Commissioner of Police, Mr SK Dimka, she is survived by children Mrs Elizabeth Rimdans, one time Resident Electoral Commissioner to Anambra & Bauchi States, Ms Margaret Dimka & Mr Philip Dimka, many grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Other surviving relations include Nigeria Airways Capt(Rtd), Moses Gowon & Dr Dawuda Gowon.

She was a Matron in the Women’s Hostel,in the now Ahmadu Bello University in the 60s. She has also been active as a member & official of many organisations including The Nigeria Red Cross, Young Women’s Christian Association, Bible Translation, The Bible Society.

A member of the Horticultural Society she was a great lover of gardening and a lover of music. She was active in her Church choir until recent times.

