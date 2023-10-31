Mrs Irabor calls for timely completion of trauma centre

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The immediate past President of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Vickie Irabor, has urged her successor, Mrs Oghogho Musa, to ensure timely completion of the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre initiated by the association.

Irabor made the call during a dinner and send-off ceremony organised in her honour by DEPOWA on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in October 2022 laid the foundation for the construction of the centre at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Giri, Abuja.

The centre was designed to care for the mental health of military and police personnel and their families who were involved in security operations.

Mrs Irabor said that the centre was a pioneering effort in Africa, and will benefit the military community for generations to come.

“The past CDS and service chiefs sponsored the project 100 per cent from beginning to where it was when I handed over to my successor, Mrs Musa.

“It is my prayer that God will give Mrs Musa the grace to complete this project so that we can all come for the commissioning and begin to access the facility for healthy mental health of the military family,” she said.

Mrs Irabor said her journey as wife of a military officer and DEPOWA leader had its challenges, accolades, and trials, adding that each obstacle she faced came with opportunity to create positive changes, especially for the vulnerable in the society.

She said her tenure included bringing succour to widows and orphans of fallen heroes, with over 300 widows and orphans trained at the DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre.

Mrs Irabor added that she also undertook several infrastructural projects across military barracks, as well as many humanitarian interventions.

According to her, she also wrote a book, “The Journey of a Military Wife”, to document her experiences and inspire women.

Earlier, the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Musa, said the event was to celebrate Mrs Irabor as ”a true pillar” of the association, who sustained the legacies of past DEPOWA Presidents.

She said that Mrs Irabor’s steadfastness, commitment and unwavering dedication helped to nurture a culture of collaboration, innovation and “unforgettable and remarkable successes” in the association.

She added that Mrs Irabor’s tenure ensured very supportive environment that uplifted the lives of women, youth and the vulnerable in the society.

Mrs Musa also commended all past presidents of the association for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the association, which positively impacted humanity.

She promised to do her best to add value to all as she steers the affairs of DEPOWA.

NAN reports that the event was attended by some past DEPOWA presidents, including Mrs Fatima Ogohi, Mrs Aliero Azazi, and Mrs Mary Bade, among others. (NAN)

