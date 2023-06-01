Mrs Akume confident of Nigeria’s transformation under Tinubu

By Bridget Ikyado

Mrs Regina Akume, the elected member of the House of Representatives for Gboko/Tarkaa Federal Constituency has expressed confidence in the ability of President Bola Tinubu to transform Nigeria.

Mrs Akume said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

According to her, Tinubu’s antecedents while governor of Lagos state will guide him in changing the face of the country.

“It’s a new dawn and a new hope. The APC has produced a government that will address untold hardship, untold hatred and unite all Nigerians.

“We pray for God to give His favour on this new government. God will give him knowledge, wisdom and vision to succeed”.

She also urged Nigerians to support the administration to succeed.

“God has brought him this time around to reposition Nigeria at a larger scale, and I have the confidence, I am optimistic, I am very sure that he is going to do the best”.

Mrs Akume also prayed for the success of Benue Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“My prayer is that Fr. Hyacinth Alia should not disappoint God, his priesthood where he comes from and the entire people of Benue. (NAN)