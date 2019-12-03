Mrs Abikoye, women group donate items to Ghana special school

Determined to further her quest to contribute positively to the host country in her own little way, the spouse of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mrs. Margaret Kikelomo Abikoye on 29th November, 2019 donated some items to the deaf, dumb and blind students of Mampong School in Akuapim, Eastern Region of Ghana.

The donation was done in collaboration with spouses and officers of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, the Nigerian Union of Traders Association, Ghana Chapter and the Nigerian Women Association Ghana.

Some of the items donated include foodstuffs, toiletries, game items worth about GHC40,000.00.

Speaking while handing over the items, Mrs Abikoye said the decision to make donation to the school was borne of the realisation that the Government of Ghana cannot do it all hence, the need for the society to contribute its quota.

According to her, it is also the season of love and giving, saying the team decided to show love to the children and let them know they are special and well appreciated.

During interaction with the children, they presented mirage of challenges, most important was the request for a sickbay. The authority was asked to map out a place in the school for this project, which the team promised to look into and undertake.

Responding, the Headmistress of the School for the Blind, Akropong, Madam Mahela Narh, appreciated the efforts of the team, stating that the children have imbedded in them great potentials and what they need is more of empathy than sympathy.