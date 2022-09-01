Mrs AbdulRazaq pledges awareness on SGVB

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the Wife of Kwara governor and Founder, Ajike People’s Support Centre, has expressed commitment to deepen advocacy on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) awareness at the grassroots.

Mrs AbdulRazaq said this at a meeting with the state’s Committee on SGBV on Thursday in Ilorin.

She stated that accurate data of incidents would help projections and ease survivors’ access to care and support.

Mrs AbdulRazaq said such data would highlight the number of cases being reported over a given period, cases that had been prosecuted, survivors under care and violence cases that had been concluded.

The governor’s wife commended the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and other members of the co

mmittee for their community engagement activities.

She, however, enjoined the committee to come up with a comprehensive report of its activities and achievements.

“I commend your efforts at ensuring that our state is rid of incidents of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

“While we have made some measure of progress to stem SGBV in our communities, it is imperative to complement on the gains made so far.

“Hence, I commend the progress and achievements recorded.

“Getting accurate data of our work will no doubt open us to deserved interventions and more rewarding engagements of survivors, who solely depend on us to get justice and support.

“I am, however, trusting the synergy between members of the committee, especially the security agencies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), traditional institutions and our indefatigable Ministry of Women Affairs.”

The governor’s wife said that such cooperation would ensure the availability of needed support on the issue of gender base violence in the state.

“It may interest you to know that the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum work with the McArthur Foundation is on course.

“As you have been briefed at the last meeting, I am pleased to inform you that the committee has come up with the list of SGBV Service Providers in the state, which has been included in the National Directory.

“I urge the committee to expedite action on other areas of interventions that can strengthen our cause.’’

She commended the committee for ensuring that the Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) at the state’s General Hospital, Civil Service Hospital and the Children Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, were put to use.

According to her, such steps will ensure the protection of survivors from stigma.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs who doubles as the Secretary of the Committee, Mrs Mopelola Bashir, said the society was struggling with increased insecurity, rape, wife battery and other forms of sexual assault.

Bashir said the ministry was committed to the mobilisation of human and material resources for the settlement, rehabilitation, resettlement, empowerment and seeking redress for the victims and survivors.

“It is consequent on the above that the ministry had to re-strategise by stepping up intensive sensitisation programme to curtail the challenge, which seems to live with us.

“I led the staff of the ministry to visit and sensitise communities like Wara Oshin, Alapa and Osi, where people converged to vent their feelings about the menace,” she said.

Bashir noted that the case of rape and molestation had permeated institutions of higher learning.

According to her, many of such cases are unreported, which informs the ministry to take sensitisation tours of such institutions in the state. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

