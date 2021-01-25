MPC: Expert urges CBN to curb inflation rates

As Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) opens its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Monday, a financial expert, Mr Okechukwu Unegbu, has advised the committee to address rising inflationary rates.

Unegbu, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, noted that other relevant rates remained stable and could be maintained.

At the last MPC meeting held in November, 2020, key policy decisions reached include the benchmark interest rate which was held at 11 per cent.

Others include Cash Reserve Ratio at 27.50 per cent and Liquidity Ratio retained at 30.00 per cent.