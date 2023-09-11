Mpape residents urge FG to improve security

By Victor Moses

Some residents of Mpape community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), have urged the Federal Government to improve security in the area to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

The residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja said insecurity in the area was on the increase.

Mrs Patience Jacob, a housewife who stays at the Federal Housing in Shere Mpape said they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of incessant stealing in the area.

“We can no longer sleep at night as hoodlums now take over the area at night, stealing properties and beating up their victims.

“Yesterday at about 11 p.m. these hoodlums were in my neighbour’s house, they broke their door into pieces but luckily for them they hide themselves inside the courtyard.

“The thieves stole maggi, decorder and salt from their house,” she said.

Jacob pleaded with the Federal Government to fence the Federal Housing and mount security patrol team in the area.

Mrs Esther Adeosi, a public servant said stealing was now a daily routine in the area, adding that she was tired of the situation.

Adeosi said that the residents of the area were now afraid to carry out their daily activities as these hoodlums could attack them at any time of the day.

She pleaded with the government to provide adequate security personnel to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

Mr Victor Obi, another resident of the area said he keep watch all through the night to protect his family from attack.

“Early this morning a woman who was going to work was robbed on her way. She was beaten, her phone, bag and lunch pack was taken away from her.

“I am begging the Federal Government to provide jobs for the youth. I noticed that the stealing that occurred yesterday and this morning shows they are hungry thieves because they stole food items,” Obi said.

He called on the government to come to their rescue before they lose their lives and properties. (NAN)

