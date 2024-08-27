Moughalu formally quits APC

Dr George Moughalu, immediate past Managing Director of Nigeria Inland WaterWays Agency(NIWA), has formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress(APC.

By Chimezie Anaso

Dr George Moughalu, immediate past Managing Director of Nigeria Inland WaterWays Agency(NIWA), has formally resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress(APC)

Moghalu announced his resignation in a a letter submitted to the party and made available to journalists in Awka ,on Tuesday.

The former National Auditor of the ruling party said reason for his resignation was personal.

“I bring you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC ,with effect from today, the 26th day of August, 2024.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Moughalu ,who had in June 2024 said he was leaving the ruling party ,was one of the founding members of APC.

Moughalu had been a member of the ANPP and then ,CPC before the formation of the ruling party in 2014.

(NAN)