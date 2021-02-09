Motorists, residents extol Sanwo-Olu on Epe/Ibeju-Lekki road projects

Some motorists and residents of Epe/Ibeju-lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his conscious efforts to provide good and quality road networks. The residents expressed appreciation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Epe, on Tuesday. Residents and motorists in the area showed excitement at the construction works going on, on the Epe/Ibeju-lekki expressway.

NAN reports that construction works are on-going at Eleko, Ibeju, Oke-ogun, Bogije and Epe among several others. A resident, Mr Tayo Alayande, expressed satisfaction at the construction and appreciated the state government for a job well done. He enjoined motorists and commuters to be patient and to cooperate with government on projects.

“Nothing good comes easy. It is a matter of sacrifices which comes with pain, but at the end it will end up in praises,’’ he said. A motorist, Mr Tijani Adelaja, applauded the developmental projects and urged the government to speed up completion. “We will all enjoy the route upon completion of the road project, but it has not been easy for us, commercial drivers.

“The journey of one hour could last for about three hours now due to the road construction. “Before now, we ply the Epe-Ajah road nine times in a day, but today, we hardly do four return trips daily. “It is really telling on our businesses, but we understand the development the road project will bring to both residents and road users,’’ he said. Mrs Atinuke Oluwo, a trader, commended Gov. Sanwo-Olu for his responsive leadership.

“We also appreciate the unflinching support of our representatives and leaders from Epe and Ibeju Lekki because, without their support, the construction wouldn’t have commenced so soon,’’ she said. She said: “although, the road projects were long overdue, we thank God that they have begun and with a rapid construction rate. Mrs Folashade Alabi, a commuter, expressed her ordeal before the commencement of the road construction projects.

“We don’t find it interesting while traveling on Epe/Ibeju Lekki expressway to other neighbouring towns, but with this development it will make our journeys easier. Folashade also expressed optimism that the road construction would be completed before the onset of the rains. “We give glory to Almighty God because we are happy that our cries unto government at all times to fast-track the completion of the road have paid off.

“Now, there is much improvement as it is being given attention. I want to appeal to the government to please speed up the construction before the rainy season,’’ she said. Also, Mrs Folashade Ojikutu, the leader at Epe Fish Market, said that in recent times, the road under construction had affected trading.

“The road project discourages most of our customers coming from Lagos to Epe to buy fish; they complain of the terrible traffic attendant on the construction. “Our business is not booming the way it used to be before. We appeal again and again to the government of Sanwo-Olu to speed up work on the road,’’ she said. (NAN)