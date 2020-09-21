Motorists decry state of roads in Kuje

Share the news













Motorists and road users in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have decried the deplorable state of roads in the area.

The motorists, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, cited Tipper garage, AA Rano junction, Secretariat and market roads among those in dire need of attention.

They described the state of the roads as `worrisome’ and appealed to the Council Chairman to intervene.

According to them, Kuje is fast growing and roads in the area are long overdue for repairs.

“Some of the roads were destroyed by erosion. They are just appalling,” Mr Abraham Gado, the youth leader of Kuchiyako community, told NAN.

He said that the challenges faced by residents of the area were enormous, ranging from epileptic power supply to bad roads.

”We have complained to the government countless times but they have refused to even show any concern about it.

”I don’t know whether the roads are on this year’s fiscal plan but for the past seven years we have been talking about roads. No one listening.

”We set up a committee at the Chief’s palace and the chief assured us that any day the government is ready to construct the roads, his palace will be in full support,” he said.

Mr Victor Ayuba, a commercial driver, stressed that the poor condition of the roads had forced commercial vehicle drivers in the area to increase their fares.

“The bad roads in Kuje have forced commercial vehicle operators to increase fares because of the stress they go through.

”I want the local government to assist us to repair the bad roads and do proper drainage channel so that water can flow free,” he said.

A road user, Adams Emma, who regularly ply the market road, said he visits the mechanic workshop “at least twice a week because of the bad road”.

On his part, Silas Kaura, a petty trader, said that the deplorable state of the roads was impacting negatively on the local economy of the people in the area. (NAN)

Related