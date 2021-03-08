) A 26-year-old motorist, Onyekachi Okorie, was on Monday docked before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly causing the death of a 4-year-old boy through recklessly driving,.

Okorie is facing a three-count charge of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 26 about 1.30p.m. at No. 11, Thomas Street, Ebute Meta.

Olatunde alleged that Okorie caused the death of the boy while driving a Toyota Matrix marked SMK 687 GL recklessly.

He said that the defendant was also unable to provide a valid driver’s licence.

Olatunde said the offences contravened Sections 20, 28 and 36 of the Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Oshoniyi, granted Okorie bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshoniyi said that the sureties must be blood relatives of the defendant.

She has adjourned until April 12 for mention. (NAN)

