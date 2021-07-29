Motorcyclist in court for allegedly stealing loaf of bread

July 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A motorcyclist, Abba Abdullahi, on Thursday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, allegedly  stealing a loaf of bread worth 500.

The police Abdullahi, 30, who resides in Zuba,  Abuja, causing grievous hurt and theft.

The Prosecution , Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Umar Shehu of Zuba motorpark reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on June 19, 2021.

Ogada said that the defendant smartly went to the complainant’s shop and stole a loaf of bread worth 500 .

He said that the complainant caught  the defendant while attempting to escape with the bread.

Ogada told the court  that the defendant brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his hand and shoulder

Ogada said the defendant also  inflicted injuries all over the complainant’s body  .

He said during police investigation the defendant made a confessional statement.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections  248 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 100, 000, and a surety in like sum.

Garba adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 hearing. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,