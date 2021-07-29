Motorcyclist in court for allegedly stealing loaf of bread July 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0 A motorcyclist, Abba Abdullahi, on Thursday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a loaf of bread worth N500. The police charged Abdullahi, 30, who resides in Zuba, Abuja, for causing grievous hurt and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Umar Shehu of Zuba motorpark reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on June 19, 2021. Ogada said that the defendant smartly went to the complainant’s shop and stole a loaf of bread worth N500 . He said that the complainant caught the defendant while attempting to escape with the bread. Ogada told the court that the defendant brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his hand and shoulder Ogada said the defendant also inflicted injuries all over the complainant’s body . He said during police investigation the defendant made a confessional statement. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 248 and 287 of the Penal Code. The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000, and a surety in like sum. Garba adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for hearing. (NAN) Share this:PrintTelegramWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related Tags: allegedly stealing, Chinedu, complainant, for alleged, for allegedly, Garba, police investigation, police station, prosecution, statement allegedly stealingChineducomplainantfor allegedfor allegedlyGarbapolice investigationpolice stationprosecutionstatement